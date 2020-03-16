What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos

St. Louis' Sammy Blais, left, checks Chicago's Nick Seeler during an NHL game in Chicago on Sunday, March 8. The NHL suspended its season later in the week, as did many other sports leagues, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Mike Dinovo/USA Today Sports

Oregon basketball players celebrate after they won the Pac-12 Tournament on Sunday, March 8. John Locher/AP

France's Mohamed Haouas punches Scotland's Jamie Ritchie during a Six Nations rugby match in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Sunday, March 8. Haouas received a red card and was sent off. David Rogers/Getty Images

Peruvian soccer club Alianz Lima plays Argentina's Racing Club during a Copa Libertadores match in Buenos Aires on Thursday, March 12. The match was played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus. See more empty spaces around the world Gustavo Garello/AP

Nozomi Okuhara competes in the All England Open Badminton Championships on Saturday, March 14. Shi Tang/Getty Images

Gremio soccer players wear masks in protest before playing Sao Luiz in Porte Alegre, Brazil, on Sunday, March 15. The match was played behind closed doors. Lucas Uebel/Getty Images

John Swofford, commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference, announces the cancellation of the ACC basketball tournament on Thursday, March 12. Ben McKeown/AP

Copperhead, ridden by Harry Cobden, falls during a steeplechase race in Cheltenham, England, on Wednesday, March 11. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

DePaul forward Chante Stonewall lands on Marquette guard Camryn Taylor as they go for a loose ball during the Big East Tournament on Monday, March 9. Nam Y. Huh/AP

The DC Defenders warm up before an XFL football game on Sunday, March 8. Shawn Hubbard/XFL/Getty Images

Ryan Cordell of the New York Mets slides into first base during a spring-training game in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Sunday, March 8. Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Liverpool's Sadio Mane attempts a bicycle kick during a Champions League game against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, March 11. Phil Noble/Reuters

Jockey Charlie Marquez watches TV prior to racing at Maryland's Laurel Park on Sunday, March 15. Races continued on Sunday but there were no spectators. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Cody Casper rides Just Al during a rodeo in Duluth, Georgia, on Sunday, March 15. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tampa Bay's Ryan McDonagh falls on Detroit's Robby Fabbri during an NHL game in Detroit on Sunday, March 8. Rick Osentoski/USA Today Sports

Valencia and Atalanta play a Champions League match in an empty stadium in Valencia, Spain, on Tuesday, March 10. Emilio Morenatti/AP

Connecticut's Olivia Nelson-Ododa makes a confetti angel after the Huskies won the American Athletic Conference's basketball tournament on Monday, March 9. Jessica Hill/AP

A freeride skier competes at the Fieberbrunn Ski Resort in Austria on Sunday, March 8. Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images

Marc Goldstein and Montys Angel rearrange the final hurdle during a fall in Fontwell, England, on Saturday, March 14. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Gremio's Luciano, left , and Internacional's Edenilson have a disagreement during a Copa Libertadores match in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on Thursday, March 12. Lucas Uebel/Getty Images

Cyclists ride in front of a hotel in Nice, France, during the Paris-Nice cycling race on Saturday, March 14. Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris reaches back but is unable save a goal during a Champions League match in Leipzig, Germany, on Tuesday, March 10. Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images

Eleanor Brown of the Western Bulldogs, right, attempts to mark the ball against Mia-Rae Clifford of the Fremantle Dockers during an Australian Football League match in Melbourne on Sunday, March 15. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images