Amid coronavirus fears, Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu sees an opening

By Oren Liebermann and Andrew Carey, CNN

Updated 8:52 AM ET, Mon March 16, 2020

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem on November 24, 2019.
Jerusalem (CNN)As the spread of coronavirus affects virtually every aspect of life in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has become a staple of prime-time television. Most evenings, he can be found on the 8pm news broadcasts issuing new instructions and trying to reassure the country of 8.7 million people that everything will be fine.

