Rome (CNN) Pope Francis defied Italy's lockdown on Sunday afternoon, leaving his home in the Vatican to pray for those affected by the novel coronavirus at a famous crucifix that believers claim helped to save Romans from the plague in 1522.

The Pope stopped his Ford Focus car near the Church of San Marcello in Rome's city center, where the crucifix is kept, in order to walk to the church as a sign of pilgrimage, the Vatican said.