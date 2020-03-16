Mix up your kitchen with a one-day Vitamix blender deal

If you're a fan of juices, smoothies, soups, spreads and even sorbets, this discounted appliance should be added to your kitchen arsenal ASAP. Amazon is mixing things up with a deal on the powerful Vitamix blender, and the savings will only last for one day.

Vitamix 5200 Blender ($299.95, originally $449.95; amazon.com)

Vitamix 5200 Blender

Vitamix is perhaps the most famous professional-grade blender brand. This particular 64-ounce model is ideal for blending medium to large batches, and it's easy to self-clean. With Vitamix's variable speed control, adjust the speed with a simple dial to create various textures while stainless steel blades and a cool-running motor pulverize any food in their path.

Plus, the Vitamix is as versatile as it is durable; it's able to blend, emusify, chop, grind and even heat. Whipping up blended drinks, frozen treats, coffee grounds, hot soups, batters, doughs, sauces and much more has never been easier.

Just be sure to snag your newl, discounted Vitamix while supplies last, or before this deal spins out at midnight. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.