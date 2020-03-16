Shopping this deal on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is a good call

Samsung released the Galaxy Note 9 in August 2018, but that doesn't mean it's outdated. Samsung has continued to release software updates for the Note 9, keeping the software current along with providing bug and security fixes, and now, you can get the smartphone on sale at Amazon for $599. Or if you want to save even more, you can pick up a Note 9 directly from Samsung for $549, marked down from its regular price of $899.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (starting at $549.99, originally $899; amazon.com or samsung.com)

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The promotion on both Amazon and Samsung is for an unlocked model that will work on any carrier; just put your SIM card in and you should be good to go. Amazon is selling the black, blue, and purple versions. Samsung is selling the same three colors, plus silver.

When it comes to specifications, the Note 9 is well equipped and sure to remain competitive with today's high-end smartphones. It has 128GB of storage with a microSD card slot for up to 512GB of additional storage. The Note 9 also has a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ display, two 12-megapixel rear cameras, an 8MP front-facing camera, and it even includes a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Of course, the Note line is known for its stylus support, and the Note 9 includes Samsung's S Pen stylus for jotting notes and drawing pictures. It can also be used as a remote to control your phone. For instance, use the stylus as a remote shutter to take group photos or to control a slideshow while you give a presentation.

Amazon's promotion is good through the end of the day Monday, while Samsung's promotion is marked as limited time only. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.