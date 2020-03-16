Your guide to picking the right bidet for you and your budget

With the global spread of coronavirus, many people are stocking up on supplies such as food and cleaning supplies. Companies have started mandating employees to work from home and people are getting ready to self-quarantine, which means many have resorted to buying toilet paper in bulk. Whether you also want to stock up or you're just running low, toilet paper is hard to find right now.

However, some are avoiding the toilet paper troubles entirely and have found another solution, a more European solution. That's right, we're talking about bidets, those toilets — or toilet attachments — that rinse your bottom with water. In a time like this, sales have skyrocketed.

Jason Ojalvo, CEO of the bidet company Tushy, says he thinks this might be the tipping point that finally gets Americans to start using the bidet. "Tushy's sales over the past few weeks have grown from double to triple to more like 10 times what they were in weeks before word spread about toilet paper shortages," he says. "Once you use a bidet to clean after pooping you cannot go back to wiping and toilet paper."

So if you're considering swapping out toilet paper for a new bidet, keep reading to learn the basics of bidets, and find which bidet is best for you and your budget.

Bidet basics

Bidet nozzle

Bidets may seem like a technology that's out of reach and reserved for the rich. In reality, bidets are much more accessible than you may think. Brands have made installing them easier than ever and there's a wide variety of styles and features to pick from. Also, they can create less waste, save you money in the long run and may even clean you better.

The first thing to note is how many different features are possible in a bidet, and how much that affects price. After scouring the internet for all sorts of tush cleansers, we found ones from as little as $35 to as much as $2,500. The cheaper ones will be a simple attachment to your existing porcelain throne, with rudimentary spritzing functions. As you invest more money, you can get self-cleaning, soft-closing smart bidets for a ridiculously lavish lavatory.

The most basic differentiation is a mechanical bidet versus an electric one. The mechanical option uses the water pressure and temperature of your home plumbing, while electric ones have little motors inside to enhance these functions. Electric bidets are more expensive and can have loads of bells and whistles. While choosing, make sure to look at each bidet's specifications for what kind of toilets they fit, because one size does not fit all.

Below we've listed out our favorite bidets by price point, explaining the different features you might find at each. However, if you're considering buying a bidet, make sure to act fast. While writing this, many of our bidet picks from Amazon and Home Depot sold out as the demand is incredibly high.

Under $100

When looking for a bidet under $100, what you'll find are attachments instead of full lid replacements. If the attachable bidet is bulky, it might create a slant from the back of your seat to the front, but this can be easily fixed with some toilet seat risers. Bidets at this level will be equipped with minimal technology, which likely means no oscillating spray, no heated seat and definitely no air drying.

If you're just bidet-curious and don't want to break the bank, these cheap bidets just might do the trick. Also, as we mentioned, these heaper bidet options are going fast, so be sure to regularly check the options at Amazon and Home Depot as they trickle back in stock.

Whisper Bidet Premium Bidet Toilet Attachment ($74; amazon.com)

Whisper Bidet Premium Bidet Toilet Attachment

This bidet attachment is as simple as you can get. Just pop it onto your toilet right underneath your seat, hook it up to water and you're good to go. It features a self-cleaning guard and retractable nozzle so it stays sanitary, and you can even control the pressure right from the knob on the side. This is a beginner's bidet, with only the basic functions, but it's a really good option for people who just want to try it out.

Tushy Classic (starting at $79, originally $99; hellotushy.com)

Tushy Classic

The Instagram-famous brand Tushy is making a splash with its simple-to-use bidet. It comes equipped with controllable pressure and an adjustable nozzle that automatically retracts. Plus, the Tushy Classic comes in nine colors so you can add some pop to your potty. If you want temperature control, you'll have to upgrade to the Tushy Spa.

Under $250

With a budget of $250, you can finally see bidets with more features. Retractable and self-cleaning nozzles come standard, and you'll see more temperature and pressure control on full seats, not just attachments. The first electric bidets will also show themselves at this price point so you can really start spoiling yourself. The biggest differences you'll see with electric options are features like night lights, more temperature and pressure control, heated seats and even air drying. Below, take your pick from nicer introductory bidets to budget versions of luxury models.

Tushy Spa (starting at $109, originally $119; hellotushy.com)

Tushy Spa

If you love Tushy, but want a more luxurious clean, the Tushy Spa is the bidet for you. It's the same as the Classic, but has an added knob to control temperature. Setup is still super easy, and Tushy has guides on its site to help you install your new cleaner.

Kohler Novita Electric Bidet Seat for Elongated Toilets in White ($234; homedepot.com)

Kohler Novita Electric Bidet Seat for Elongated Toilets in White

Coming in just under our $250 limit, this bidet from Kohler is where you really start getting the nice stuff. Not only do you get the essentials with controllable temperature and pressure, a heated seat and multiple nozzle positions, but you also get new features like an oscillating wash to cover all areas and a heated air dryer. It also has carbon filter air deodorizer to eliminate any unwanted smells. This bidet is the one to go for if you want all the amenities without breaking the bank.

Under $500

With a higher budget of $500, you'll dive deep into the realm of electric bidets and all the wondrous features that come with them. Expect more deodorizers and heated seats, but demand an eco-mode to save energy and oscillating nozzles. With this bidet, you're making an investment, ensuring your rear is treated right for years to come.

Toto C100 WASHLET Electric Bidet Seat for Elongated Toilet in Cotton White ($366; homedepot.com)

Toto C100 Washlet Electric Bidet Seat for Elongated Toilet in Cotton White

This Toto provides great value with numerous high-end features packed into a bidet under $375. It has a heated seat and a warm air dryer with three temperature settings, along with an automatic deodorizer and a premist function that sprays water before you go so nothing gets stuck on the bowl.

Brondell Swash Electric Bidet Seat for Round Toilets in White ($379; homedepot.com)

Brondell Swash Electric Bidet Seat for Round Toilets in White

This Brondell has the standard features at this price range and all the fancy ones too. The highlights are a deodorizer and warm air dryer, controllable from a wireless remote. Plus, it has a heated seat, a nighlight and even a power saving mode to ensure your new bidet doesn't run up the electricity bill.

bioBidet Supreme Electric Bidet Seat for Elongated Toilets in White ($499; homedepot.com)

bioBidet Supreme Electric Bidet Seat for Elongated Toilets in White

With all the features you could want, this bidet sneaks in right under our $500 limit. It has a powerful deodorizer, heated seat with soft closing technology, a warm air dryer and even an oscillating stream that has bubbles infused into it.

Over $500

There isn't any price gouging here, these bidets are the real deal and cost some real money. If you make this investment, your toilet will truly be a seat for a sultan. The biggest difference at bidets over $500 is the ability to program presets for multiple users. Yep, your toilet will know you and how you like your spray. What more could you want in life?

Kohler C3 230 Electric Bidet Seat for Elongated Toilets in White with Touchscreen Remote Control ($974.25; homedepot.com)

Kohler C3 230 Electric Bidet Seat for Elongated Toilets in White with Touchscreen Remote Control

With this Kohler bidet anything you could want your toilet to do and more is right at your fingertip — literally — because it has a touchscreen remote control. It has two programmable user presets so your toilet can remember how you personally like to be cleaned. This Bentley of bidets does require a dedicated circuit electrical outlet, so keep that in mind if you're in the market for a splurge.

bioBidet Prodigy Smart Toilet Bidet System with Auto open, Auto Flush ($2,499; homedepot.com)

BioBidet Prodigy Smart Toilet Bidet System with Auto open, Auto Flush

Why replace the lid when you can just replace the entire toilet? This tankless bidet comes as an entire unit, bowl and all. It has all the features you can dream up, plus it auto opens and flushes for you. This bidet is royalty for your rear.

