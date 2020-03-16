Quickly catch up on the day's news

By Zach Wade, CNN

Updated 1:55 PM ET, Mon March 16, 2020

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- Americans face new shutdowns as the coronavirus keeps spreading. Bars and restaurants now join theme parks and stadiums in closing their doors. But some say the bans aren't enough.
-- The European Union restricted all non-essential travel to slow the spread of the pandemic. Here's what nations across the globe are doing.
-- Stocks plummeted again Monday, despite the Fed announcing it will cut rates to near zero.
    -- Oklahoma's governor, who faced backlash over 'packed' restaurant tweet, declared a state of emergency.
    -- Republican Senator Mitt Romney proposed giving $1,000 to every American adult as a coronavirus response measure.
    -- Connecticut, New Jersey and New York ban gatherings of 50 people or more as the CDC issues new guidance.
      -- With Chicago's Shedd Aquarium closed to humans, penguins took an opportunity to explore and visit other animals.
      -- Analysis: Biden and Sanders each had good and bad moments at their first one-on-one debate Sunday night, but both looked small more often than they looked big. Here are Cillizza's winners and losers.