(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- Americans face new shutdowns as the coronavirus keeps spreading. Bars and restaurants now join theme parks and stadiums in closing their doors. But some say the bans aren't enough.
-- The European Union restricted all non-essential travel to slow the spread of the pandemic. Here's what nations across the globe are doing.
-- Stocks plummeted again Monday, despite the Fed announcing it will cut rates to near zero.
-- Oklahoma's governor, who faced backlash over 'packed' restaurant tweet, declared a state of emergency.
-- Republican Senator Mitt Romney proposed giving $1,000 to every American adult as a coronavirus response measure.
-- Connecticut, New Jersey and New York ban gatherings of 50 people or more as the CDC issues new guidance.
-- With Chicago's Shedd Aquarium closed to humans, penguins took an opportunity to explore and visit other animals.
-- Analysis: Biden and Sanders each had good and bad moments at their first one-on-one debate Sunday night, but both looked small more often than they looked big. Here are Cillizza's winners and losers.