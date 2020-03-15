Pope Francis gives his blessing to an eerily empty St. Peter's Square

(CNN) St. Peter's Square at the Vatican is normally swarming with tens of thousands of visitors hoping to get a glimpse of Pope Francis as he delivers his Sunday remarks.

But for the second Sunday this month, the square stood eerily empty as Italy remains on lockdown due to the novel coronavirus

With the square closed to the public, Pope Francis delivered his blessing from inside the Apostolic Library.

"In this situation of pandemic, in which we find ourselves living more or less isolated, we are invited to rediscover and deepen the value of the communion that unites all the members of the Church," the Pope said in his remarks after the Angelus prayer, which was livestreamed by Vatican News.

Pope Francis praised the medical personnel and the volunteers who are helping the elderly, poor and homeless, according to Vatican News.