Tom Hanks thanks his helpers in a coronavirus update post

(CNN) Tom Hanks has coronavirus and now, extra helping hands to get him through the hard times.

Hanks shared an update from Australia, where he and his wife, Rita Wilson, are both in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

The actor tweeted a photo on Sunday showing a stuffed kangaroo and koala watching over his vegemite-covered toast.

"Thanks to the Helpers," Hanks tweeted . "Let's take care of ourselves and each other."

Thanks to the Helpers. Let's take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx pic.twitter.com/09gCdvzGcO — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 15, 2020

On Wednesday, the couple posted that they tested positive after exhibiting symptoms of tiredness, body aches, chills and slight fevers.

