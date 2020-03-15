Scholastic is offering free online courses so your kids can keep learning while schools are closed

(CNN) As schools across the nation close because of the coronavirus pandemic, millions of students are stuck at home with their classes on hold. But before your child gets too excited about not having to study, rest assured, parents, Scholastic has got your back.

The educational company has launched a "Learn at Home" website that has daily courses for students from Pre-kindergarten to grades 6 and higher.

"As more and more teachers, students, and families around the world are affected by the coronavirus, our priority is to support them in the best way we know how -- by providing them with rich stories and meaningful projects that will keep kids academically active," Lauren Tarshis, senior vice president and editor-in-chief of Scholastic Classroom Magazines said.

The website, which is divided into four sections based on grade level, currently has five days' worth of content. An additional 15 days of content is on the way, Scholastic said in a news release

