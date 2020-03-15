Janitors sanitized schools after coronavirus fears and a Vermont community raised money to pay them extra

(CNN) A community in Vermont rallied around its school system's janitorial staff after a two-day cleaning spree amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Two schools in the Williston, Vermont, school system were closed on Monday and Tuesday after a staff member exhibited cold-like symptoms. The staffer had been traveling out-of-state and the hotel where the person stayed had some confirmed cases, parent Brooke Thomas told CNN.

The district sent out a generic letter about why officials closed the school and what proactive measures they were taking to disinfect the school. It mentioned that the custodial facility staff would be giving the schools a deep clean.

In a private Facebook group, parents in the district started discussing the situation and the idea for honoring the custodial staff emerged.