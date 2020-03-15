Egg McMuffin rat is the newest fast food rodent star in New York

(CNN) Cigarette cockroach was the star of New York City's viral scene less than six months ago.

But, new year, new creature. And Egg McMuffin rat came to take the throne Friday.

A video showing a hungry rodent carrying an entire Egg McMuffin down some stairs has captured the attention of the social media world this week.

And just like that a star was born—Egg McMuffin Rat #subwaycreatures pic.twitter.com/vCeVirHRUK — Rick (@SubwayCreatures) March 13, 2020

"He deserves it," one onlooker says in the rodent's debut video.

"What is he carrying?" another asks.

