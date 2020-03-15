Dropkick Murphys to livestream annual St. Patrick's Day concert due to coronavirus concerns

(CNN) For the first time in more than two decades, the Dropkick Murphys will not perform on St. Patrick's Day weekend, and it's because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the Massachusetts punk band plans to livestream a concert for Boston -- and the entire world -- to see.

"For the first time in 24 years, we are not playing on St. Patrick's Day weekend. The current world situation is the ONLY thing that would ever stop us from doing so," the band announced on its website Saturday night.

"So we came up with an idea we're going to pull off this Tuesday -- the night of St. Patrick's Day... We're going to bring a DKM livestream concert to everyone -- all over the world!!"

For the first time in 24 years, we're not playing on St. Patrick's Day weekend. The current world situation is the ONLY thing that would ever stop us from doing so...



This Tuesday we're doing a DKM LIVESTREAM CONCERT to EVERYONE - ALL OVER THE WORLD!! https://t.co/6Mmfookm8n pic.twitter.com/UPT46d59Ov — Dropkick Murphys (@DropkickMurphys) March 15, 2020

The Celtic punk band has consistently been a highlight of Boston's St. Patrick's Day celebration. The concert will be available to stream on YouTube Instagram and Facebook Live on March 17 at 7 p.m.

Read More