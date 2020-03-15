CNN 10 - March 16, 2020

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

March 16, 2020

CNN 10 is bringing you the latest on the coronavirus pandemic today. We're featuring highlights from a town hall event to address some viewers' questions about the disease, and we're explaining some of the economic concerns being voiced in the wake of business closures. Also featured: a look at how trying times bring out the best in those willing to help.

TRANSCRIPT

