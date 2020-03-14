Northeast cities are nearing their least amount of snow days ever

(CNN) Some Eastern US cities are coming off the least snowy February on record.

Baltimore; Providence, Rhode Island; Philadelphia; New York City (LaGuardia and JFK locations), Newark, New Jersey; Bridgeport, Connecticut; and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, all carry that distinction.

Not one of those cities reported measurable -- 0.01 inch or higher -- snowfall for the entire month of February.

February 2020 was one for the record books across some areas of the East in terms of a lack of snow. Baltimore (BWI) MD and Islip NY recorded no snow in Feb for the 1st time. JFK and LGA airports in NYC and Atlantic City NJ needed the leap day to see their only Feb snow flurries. pic.twitter.com/OzsEpBjDue — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) March 1, 2020

February was not the only month without the white fluffy stuff covering the ground.

For some cities, they have had below-average snowfall for the few months leading up Groundhog Day.

