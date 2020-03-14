(CNN) The NBA season is suspended. But that doesn't mean Steph Curry is ready to pack it in.

The Golden State Warriors guard and his wife, Ayeesha Curry, are teaming up with a food bank to provide more than 1 million meals to students in Oakland who cannot attend schools due to coronavirus shutdowns.

The couple announced the plan on Friday in a Twitter video . Their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation will work with the Alameda County Community Food Bank and Oakland Unified School District on the initiative.

"We know the world is changing before our eyes in terms of dealing with the spread of coronavirus and we just found out that the Oakland Unified School District is closing the doors for the foreseeable future, so we want to intercede on behalf of the kids that rely on the daily services and try to help anyway we can," Steph said in the video.

Oakland is closing schools bc of COVID-19. We support this decision but are concerned a/b the 18,000+ kids that rely on school for 2+ meals daily. @eatlearnplay is donating to @ACCFB to ensure every child has access to the food they need. Join us & donate https://t.co/nDqF7OoO0Z pic.twitter.com/nFp0w1eFqH — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 14, 2020