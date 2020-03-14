Rudy Gobert is donating $500,000 to help people affected by the coronavirus

(CNN) Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player to be diagnosed with coronavirus, is donating $500,000 to assist people affected by the virus and related closures.

The Utah Jazz all-star center is giving $200,000 to part-time employees of the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City whose jobs were affected by the NBA's decision to suspend its season

Gobert is donating $100,000 each to support coronavirus-related social services in Utah and Oklahoma City and €100,000 (about $111,000) to his home country France, the Utah Jazz announced on Saturday.

"I am humbled by the tireless efforts and care of people around the globe for those affected by COVID-19, especially my own communities of Utah and France, in addition to my appreciation for the state of Oklahoma and my care there, and of course, my Utah Jazz family," Gobert said in a statement.

The suspension of the NBA season due to coronavirus isn't just affecting players and fans, it's having a sizeable impact on the pay of thousands of hourly employees at arenas across the United States.

