You don't need to be a mathematician to enjoy these Pi Day food deals

(CNN) If you like to save money, then you'll love today -- It's Pi Day.

Pi , or 3.14159265 and so on , is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. And on this day, math enthusiasts around the world celebrate the irrational number. Why? Because it's 3/14.

But you're here for the food deals.

7‑Eleven: If you need to stop for some gas and you're hungry, stop by 7-Eleven and get yourself If you need to stop for some gas and you're hungry, stop by 7-Eleven and get yourself a $3.14 pizza pie through its rewards program or app. And if you're not that hungry, you can still get a slice for 50 cents. You can find the nearest 7-Eleven here.

Bojangles: If you're craving an actual pie, If you're craving an actual pie, Bojangles is offering three of its sweet potato pies for $3.14. You can find the nearest Bojangles here.