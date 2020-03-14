NASA requires staff to telecommute at Alabama center after employee tests positive for coronavirus

(CNN) NASA has ordered employees at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama to telework after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

"NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center is moving into Stage 3 of our agency response framework, with mandatory telework effective immediately and until further notice," Center Director Jody Singer said in a statement Friday.

The US space agency is working to identify and notify anyone who had "significant contact" with the infected employee at the center in Huntsville, Alabama, according to the statement.

The Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California, where an employee tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, is under Stage 3 as well.

NASA has issued new travel guidelines for staff due to the coronavirus outbreak.

