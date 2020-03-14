Coronavirus is threatening America's blood supply and food banks. Here's how you can help

(CNN) The national blood supply is low, empty shelves signal foreboding at food banks and vulnerable communities are at risk.

As coronavirus spreads across the US, people are worried about keeping their families safe. But, what about your fellow man? For people in need, dealing with coronavirus is an added stress.

The organizations that support them are asking for help in this time of uncertainty. Some are facing serious challenges as the virus spreads , while others are coming up with creative ways to anticipate their needs.

This is how you can help.

There is a serious need for blood

