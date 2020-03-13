Trudeau urges Canadians to curtail travel as he self-isolates due to his wife's positive coronavirus test

(CNN) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that Canadians should curtail all non-essential international travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trudeau said the government will add more screening procedures at Canadian airports and the number of international travelers arriving in Canada will be limited.

The Canadian government will reduce the number of airports that receive international travelers and the cruise ship season is suspended until July, he said.

Trudeau is going into self-imposed isolation on the recommendation of his doctor after his wife Sophie tested positive for coronavirus. Trudeau announced his wife's positive test late Thursday evening. He said Friday her symptoms remain mild, but they will continue to take every precaution.