Wyoming is exploring a deal to buy several hundred thousand acres of land in Utah

(CNN) A large portion of land in Utah may soon belong to Wyoming if a proposed deal is approved.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is considering purchasing the surface and mineral rights along the Union Pacific Railroad corridor, which stretches across southern Wyoming to northeastern Utah and parts of northern Colorado. The rail corridor runs near Interstate 80.

In total, the deal encompasses approximately 4 million acres of mineral rights and 1 million acres of surface rights. The Salt Lake Tribune estimates the deal includes nearly 600,000 acres in Northern Utah and about a third that much land in north central Colorado.

Wyoming Governor is considering a deal to buy land from the Occidental Petroleum Coproration.

There may be legal hurdles standing in the way, even if an agreement is reached and it passes the public review process. It remains to be seen if the state of Utah would challenge the legality of such a purchase.

"The purchase of surface and mineral rights within Utah by a foreign state raises numerous complex legal issues that would require substantial research and analysis," a spokesman for Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes told CNN. "As such, we are unable to comment at this time."

