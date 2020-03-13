U-Haul offers 30-day storage free for college students who must suddenly move out

(CNN) With the coronavirus pandemic forcing colleges and universities to cancel classes, U-Haul is stepping in to help students who suddenly have to move out of their dorms.

The moving storage company is offering 30-day free self-storage, U-Haul said this week.

"We don't know how every student is affected. But we know they are affected," U-Haul President John Taylor said on the company's website . "More and more universities are giving instructions to leave campus and go home. Students and their parents are in need of moving and storage solutions. We have the expertise and network to help, and that's exactly what we're going to do."

Students can reserve a U-Haul truck, trailer or a U-Box -- a portable moving and storage container that can be stored in U-Haul warehouses -- by showing the company their college IDs.

