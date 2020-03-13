UFC is the only major sporting league still in play this weekend despite coronavirus fears

(CNN) As major sports leagues across the US and around the world cancel or postpone events, there is one league that's still in play.

"I talked to the President and the Vice President of the United States today about this. They're taking this very serious. They're saying be cautious, be careful, but live your life and stop panicking," UFC President Dana White told ESPN Thursday . "Instead of panicking, we're actually getting out there and working with doctors, health officials and the government to figure out how we keep the sport safe and how we can continue to put on events."

White told ESPN the governor of Brazil issued a decree limiting the size of public events.

"Can't have over 100 people there, so we'll just have the staff that's running the event inside the arena that night," he said. "These guys are ready to go. They want to fight. They want to compete and we're going to do everything we can to keep them safe."

