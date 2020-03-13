Students at Olin College held a 'fauxmencement' ceremony with garbage bags gowns, paper 'origami' caps and tassels made of yarn

By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Updated 10:41 AM ET, Fri March 13, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)For seniors, the decisions by colleges to shut down campus because of the coronavirus and have students finish the rest of their semester online comes as a blow.

The virus has thwarted campus traditions, cut into the time they have left to make memories with friends and thrown into question whether they'll be able to return for graduation.
The seniors at Olin College of Engineering, however, didn't let that get them down.
If you&#39;re a college student affected by coronavirus or the parent of one, here&#39;s what you need to know
If you're a college student affected by coronavirus or the parent of one, here's what you need to know
Like true engineers, the class of 2020 channeled creativity and innovation to put together a "fauxmencement" ceremony on Thursday -- a day they'll probably never forget.
    They donned garbage bags as gowns. They fashioned gr