With coronavirus closing schools, here's how you can help food insecure children

(CNN) On any given day, the National School Lunch Program provides low-cost or free lunches to 29.7 million children. But the coronavirus pandemic is shutting down schools and parents are scrambling to find ways to feed their hungry kids.

Charitable organizations are working to fill the gap, but they need your help. Here are a few organizations you can support:

Feeding America, with a network of 200 food banks across the U.S., has a COVID-19 Response Fund to help food banks support communities impacted by the pandemic.

Save the Children will continue its work with local partners and pantries to provide nutritious meals in low-income communities.

Blessings in a Backpack typically feeds school children across the U.S. through the weekend, but the organization is partnering with districts that have summer feeding programs to extend services while schools are shut down.

World Central Kitchen founder Chef José Andrés closed all of his Washington D.C. area restaurants but keeping some of them open as community kitchens offering free to-go lunches for those in need.

CNN will continue to update this list as more ways to help become available.