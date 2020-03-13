With coronavirus closing schools, here's how you can help food insecure children

(CNN) On any given day, the National School Lunch Program provides low-cost or free lunches to 29.7 million children.

But the coronavirus pandemic shutting down schools, and parents are scrambling to find ways to feed their hungry kids.

Charitable organizations are working to fill the gap, but they need your help. Here are a few organizations you can support:

No Kid Hungry (Share Our Strength) -- This campaign aims to end childhood hunger in America by connecting children in need with nutritious food and teaching families how to cook healthy budget-friendly meals.

Feeding America -- This nonprofit is a nationwide network of food banks that feeds more that 46 million people through pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and many other community-based agencies across the United States.









