With coronavirus closing schools, here's how you can help food insecure children

(CNN) On any given day, the National School Lunch Program provides low-cost or free lunches to 29.7 million children.

But the coronavirus pandemic shutting down schools and parents are scrambling to find ways to feed their hungry kids.

Charitable organizations are working to fill the gap, but they need your help. Here are a few organizations you can support:

Feeding America is a nationwide network of food banks that feeds more that 46 million people through pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and many other community-based agencies across the United States.

Save the Children will continue its work with local partners and pantries to provide nutritious meals in low-income communities.

CNN will continue to update this list as Impact Your World vets more charities.



