No, Dean Koontz did not predict the coronavirus in a 1981 novel

By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Updated 4:46 PM ET, Fri March 13, 2020

Author Dean Koontz wrote a novel called &quot;The Eyes of Darkness,&quot; originally published in 1981, describing a killer virus that some claimed echoes the current coronavirus outbreak.
(CNN)The coronavirus is officially a global pandemic, so naturally, people are feeding their anxieties by voraciously consuming movies and books about other outbreaks.

Some of them bear eerie similarities to what's happening right now, prompting some people on the internet to claim that certain storytellers "predicted" the spread of coronavirus.
One particularly striking example comes from a thriller novel by Dean Koontz called "The Eyes of Darkness."
In a tweet that has since been widely shared, someone said that Koontz had predicted the coronavirus outbreak based on a screenshot of a page in the book. But to say that Koontz saw all this coming is a bit of a stretch. A novel is a work of fiction, after all.
    So let's break it down.
    In the book, the virus is a man-made weapon

    In the screenshot page from the novel, a character named Dombey narrates a story ab