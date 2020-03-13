Queen Elizabeth postpones engagements amid coronavirus pandemic

London (CNN) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is postponing engagements in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Friday.

The 93-year-old monarch's diary is being rearranged "as a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances," the statement said.

Her planned visits to Cheshire, in the northwest of England, and Camden in north London are being rescheduled, the palace added, but the Queen's audiences with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will continue as normal.

The changes affect the Queen's diary in the "coming weeks," and other events "will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in line with the appropriate advice," the statement said.