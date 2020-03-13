London (CNN) Getting a divorce is never a pleasant experience, but it could also become a very public one in the UK, as legal proceedings are set to be livestreamed online.

The country's Court of Appeal will stream family hearings -- which include certain divorce cases and child social care proceedings -- online in an attempt to improve the public's understanding of the legal system, the Ministry of Justice said Thursday.

The court deals with appeals from other courts and tribunals and is the highest court within the senior courts of England and Wales.