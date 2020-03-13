Lights, camera, legal action! Courts to livestream divorce proceedings

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 12:53 PM ET, Fri March 13, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Court of Appeal, located in the Royal Courts of Justice, will start livestreaming family cases at the end of the year.
The Court of Appeal, located in the Royal Courts of Justice, will start livestreaming family cases at the end of the year.

London (CNN)Getting a divorce is never a pleasant experience, but it could also become a very public one in the UK, as legal proceedings are set to be livestreamed online.

The country's Court of Appeal will stream family hearings -- which include certain divorce cases and child social care proceedings -- online in an attempt to improve the public's understanding of the legal system, the Ministry of Justice said Thursday.
The court deals with appeals from other courts and tribunals and is the highest court within the senior courts of England and Wales.
UK court rejects gender neutral passport challenge