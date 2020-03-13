(CNN)With millions of Italians in lockdown as the government takes measures to halt the spread of coronavirus, some companies have spotted a growth opportunity.
Pornhub, which is owned by Canadian company MindGeek and is one of the world's most popular pornographic sites, is offering free membership to quarantined Italians until April 3.
The X-rated adult site said in a Tweet that Italians could access premium content to "help keep you company during these next weeks at home" -- a move that has won it fans on Twitter.