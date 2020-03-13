With Italians in lockdown, sex toy company sees sales surge and Pornhub spots an opportunity

By Sara Spary, CNN

Updated 10:15 AM ET, Fri March 13, 2020

Pornhub&#39;s pop-up store in Milan in December 2017
(CNN)With millions of Italians in lockdown as the government takes measures to halt the spread of coronavirus, some companies have spotted a growth opportunity.

Pornhub, which is owned by Canadian company MindGeek and is one of the world's most popular pornographic sites, is offering free membership to quarantined Italians until April 3.
The X-rated adult site said in a Tweet that Italians could access premium content to "help keep you company during these next weeks at home" -- a move that has won it fans on Twitter.
