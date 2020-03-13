(CNN) With millions of Italians in lockdown as the government takes measures to halt the spread of coronavirus, some companies have spotted a growth opportunity.

Pornhub , which is owned by Canadian company MindGeek and is one of the world's most popular pornographic sites, is offering free membership to quarantined Italians until April 3.

The X-rated adult site said in a Tweet that Italians could access premium content to "help keep you company during these next weeks at home" -- a move that has won it fans on Twitter.