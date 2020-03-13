Confined to their homes, Italian neighbors sing together to boost morale

(CNN)Even in the most desperate times, music can lift the spirits -- as some Italian neighbors have proven by singing together in harmony from behind closed doors.
Residents in Siena, a city in Tuscany, leaned out of their windows and broke into song on Thursday evening in a moment captured in a video posted on Twitter.
The video, which has been liked over 77,000 times and shared more than 23,000 times, was taken by a local who said they were singing to "warm their hearts" during the quarantine.
Italy is in the midst of a lockdown after the government implemented strict isolation measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has so far claimed more than 1,000 lives and infected more than 15,000 people in the country.