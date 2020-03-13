Confined to their homes, Italian neighbors sing together to boost morale

(CNN) Even in the most desperate times, music can lift the spirits -- as some Italian neighbors have proven by singing together in harmony from behind closed doors.

Residents in Siena, a city in Tuscany, leaned out of their windows and broke into song on Thursday evening in a moment captured in a video posted on Twitter.

The video, which has been liked over 77,000 times and shared more than 23,000 times, was taken by a local who said they were singing to "warm their hearts" during the quarantine.

People of my hometown #Siena sing a popular song from their houses along an empty street to warm their hearts during the Italian #Covid_19 #lockdown.#coronavirusitalia #COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/7EKKMIdXov — valemercurii (@valemercurii) March 12, 2020