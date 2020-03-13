Buy one, get one pair of jeans, shorts and joggers for half off at American Eagle

Whether you need some new shorts for spring or just want to refresh your denim collection, American Eagle's latest deal on bottoms has you covered. The brand is offering a buy one, get one 50% off promotion on bottoms including jeans, shorts, joggers and more though March 14.

Hundreds of items are included in the promotion; product pages indicate whether the apparel item is eligible, so be sure to look out for the "Buy One Get One 50% Off" messaging before you add to cart. The deal also applies to already on-sale styles, so there's plenty of savings on pants to be had.

Check out our favorite American Eagle finds below or feel free to browse the site to pick out the best bottoms for you.

AE Ne(x)t Level High-Waisted Jegging ($49.95; ae.com)

AE Ne(X)t Level High Waisted Jegging

Get this: These jeggings will never lose shape, so you can wear these extra comfortable jeans again and again without stretching them out.

Tomgirl Pant ($37.46, originally $49.95; ae.com)

Tomgirl Pant

For a relaxed vibe, opt for the super stretchy, but not too loose Tomgirl Pant.

Mom Jean ($37.46, originally $49.95; ae.com)

Mom Jean

Mother knows best, and she was right about the fit of these distressed jeans. Choose from two light washes, and enjoy the comfortable high-waisted fit.

AE Cargo Jogger ($37.46, originally $49.95; ae.com)

AE Cargo Jogger

The AE Cargo Jogger is made with a soft fleece, and it features an elastic waist and cargo pockets for chill days at home or running errands.

High-Waisted Denim Jogger ($59.95; ae.com)

High-Waisted Denim Jogger

Denim and jogger aren't two words you see together often, but these High-Waisted Denim Joggers, complete with a drawstring waistband, manage to seamlessly combine the cool factor of your favorite pair of jeans with the comfort of a tapered jogger.

AE Ne(x)t Level Curvy Super High-Waisted Short Short ($44.95; ae.com)

AE Ne(X)t Level Curvy Super High-Waisted Short Short

These medium-weight denim shorts are soft against the skin. Plus, you won't find any waist gapping here.

AE Ne(x)t Level Airflex Skinny Jean ($59.95; ae.com)

AE Ne(X)t Level Airflex Skinny Jean

Skinny jeans don't have to feel too tight. This Airflex Skinny Jean is specifically constructed to be flexible and ultra comfortable.

AE Lightweight Fleece Jogger ($49.95; ae.com)

AE Lightweight Fleece Jogger

The AE Lightweight Fleece Jogger comes in 12 different colors, so it goes with almost anything.

AE Ne(x)t Level Original Straight Jean ($37.46, originally 49.95; ae.com)

AE Ne(X)t Level Original Straight Jean

Trade in your regular old blue jeans for this unique brown denim pair.

AE Denim Short ($44.96; ae.com)

AE Denim Short

Be ready for warmer weather with these distressed denim shorts made from durable, rigid cotton.

AE Ripstop Cargo Jogger ($37.46; originally $49.95; ae.com)

AE Ripstop Cargo Jogger

Go full camo with these comfortable ripstop joggers.

