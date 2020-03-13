Buy one, get one pair of jeans, shorts and joggers for half off at American Eagle

Whether you need some new shorts for spring or just want to refresh your denim collection, American Eagle's latest deal on bottoms has you covered. The brand is offering a buy one, get one 50% off promotion on bottoms including jeans, shorts, joggers and more though March 14.
Hundreds of items are included in the promotion; product pages indicate whether the apparel item is eligible, so be sure to look out for the "Buy One Get One 50% Off" messaging before you add to cart. The deal also applies to already on-sale styles, so there's plenty of savings on pants to be had.
Check out our favorite American Eagle finds below or feel free to browse the site to pick out the best bottoms for you.
Women's styles
AE Ne(x)t Level High-Waisted Jegging ($49.95; ae.com)
Get this: These jeggings will never lose shape, so you can wear these extra comfortable jeans again and again without stretching them out.
___________________________________________________
Tomgirl Pant ($37.46, originally $49.95; ae.com)
For a relaxed vibe, opt for the super stretchy, but not too loose Tomgirl Pant.
___________________________________________________
Mom Jean ($37.46, originally $49.95; ae.com)
Mother knows best, and she was right about the fit of these distressed jeans. Choose from two light washes, and enjoy the comfortable high-waisted fit.
___________________________________________________
AE Cargo Jogger ($37.46, originally $49.95; ae.com)
The AE Cargo Jogger is made with a soft fleece, and it features an elastic waist and cargo pockets for chill days at home or running errands.
___________________________________________________
High-Waisted Denim Jogger ($59.95; ae.com)
Denim and jogger aren't two words you see together often, but these High-Waisted Denim Joggers, complete with a drawstring waistband, manage to seamlessly combine the cool factor of your favorite pair of jeans with the comfort of a tapered jogger.
___________________________________________________
AE Ne(x)t Level Curvy Super High-Waisted Short Short ($44.95; ae.com)
These medium-weight denim shorts are soft against the skin. Plus, you won't find any waist gapping here.
Men's styles
AE Ne(x)t Level Airflex Skinny Jean ($59.95; ae.com)
Skinny jeans don't have to feel too tight. This Airflex Skinny Jean is specifically constructed to be flexible and ultra comfortable.
___________________________________________________
AE Lightweight Fleece Jogger ($49.95; ae.com)
The AE Lightweight Fleece Jogger comes in 12 different colors, so it goes with almost anything.
___________________________________________________
AE Ne(x)t Level Original Straight Jean ($37.46, originally 49.95; ae.com)
Trade in your regular old blue jeans for this unique brown denim pair.
___________________________________________________
AE Denim Short ($44.96; ae.com)
Be ready for warmer weather with these distressed denim shorts made from durable, rigid cotton.
___________________________________________________
AE Ripstop Cargo Jogger ($37.46; originally $49.95; ae.com)
Go full camo with these comfortable ripstop joggers.
Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.