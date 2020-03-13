(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- President Trump declares a national emergency to free up federal resources to combat coronavirus.
-- Leaders across the US are banning public gatherings and sports leagues have suspended their seasons due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Here are the latest updates on the situation.
-- Delta announces its biggest flight capacity cuts in history — even deeper than after 9/11.
-- Serena Williams will spend six weeks in isolation as a precaution against contracting the coronavirus. Orlando Bloom also is coming home to self-quarantine.
-- Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson share an update after their coronavirus diagnosis.
-- Confined to their homes, Italian neighbors sing together to boost morale.
-- This man lost his life savings in a SIM hack. Here's how you can try to protect yourself.
-- Analysis: Here's why it matters that President Trump hasn't been tested for the coronavirus
-- This college held a 'fauxmencement' ceremony with garbage bags gowns, paper 'origami' caps and tassels made of yarn.