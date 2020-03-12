He founded the web 31 years ago. Now Tim Berners-Lee warns it's 'not working for women and girls'

By Sara Spary, CNN

Updated 1:47 PM ET, Thu March 12, 2020

Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the world wide web, has said the abuse directed towards women &quot;should concern us all.&quot;
(CNN)The inventor of the world wide web has warned that it is "not working for women and girls" as he stressed the importance of tackling gender equality.

Tim Berners-Lee wrote in an open letter to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the revolutionary technology that women of color and those from LGBTQ+ and other marginalized communities still face acute discrimination.
"This should concern us all. Women's rights are human rights and are fundamental to a healthy society, from reducing poverty and disease to improving education and economic growth," he wrote in his letter.
"And so it's up to all of us to make the web work for everyone." Berners-Lee said the call to action was "compelling and urgent."