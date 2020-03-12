'Legendary' chef Michel Roux dies aged 78

(CNN) Chef Michel Roux, who opened Britain's first three Michelin-star restaurant, has died at the age of 78.

He had been diagnosed with the lung disease idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, his family said in a statement Thursday.

He died on Wednesday night at his home in Berkshire, southeast England, his family confirmed.

"It is with deep sadness that the Roux family announces the passing of our beloved grandfather, father, brother and uncle, Michel Roux OBE. The family would like to thank everyone for their support during his illness," his children Alain, Francine and Christine said in a statement.

"We are grateful to have shared our lives with this extraordinary man and we're so proud of all he's achieved.

