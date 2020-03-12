Cubans are making coronavirus masks from pants material

(CNN)As the novel coronavirus spreads through the world, Cuba is getting creative about facemasks.
The communist island's government on Thursday said a pants factory in Sanctí Spriritus, Cuba, is turning material usually used for secondary school uniforms into 20,038 face masks, reported the state-run newspaper Juventud Rebelde.
Masks have become increasingly hard to find in many countries hard hit by the outbreak of the virus but Cubans are famous for their ability to "resolver" or figure out a solution despite any obstacles. Cuba's Health Ministry has even posted a video online advising Cubans how to make their own masks.