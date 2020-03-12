WWE moving SmackDown and will hold it without a live audience

(CNN)World Wrestling Entertainment has joined the list of organizations that have decided to host events without a live audience amid coronavirus concerns.
The sports entertainment company announced Thursday that its weekly event, SmackDown, will move to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and that the show will be performed sans fans.
The event. which takes place Friday, was originally supposed to be held in front of thousands of fans in Detroit, Michigan at the Little Caesars Arena.
Wrestling superstars such as John Cena, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Jeff Hardy were billed as featured guests at this week's event. Another big-name wrestler, Paige, was also set to make her return to confront the current SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced many US sports organizations to consider adjustments, including canceling events and holding games without spectators. The NBA and NHL both suspended their sports seasons. The NCAA canceled March Madness. NASCAR announced that it will hold two of its upcoming races without fans.