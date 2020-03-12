WWE moving SmackDown and will hold it without a live audience

(CNN) World Wrestling Entertainment has joined the list of organizations that have decided to host events without a live audience amid coronavirus concerns.

The sports entertainment company announced Thursday that its weekly event, SmackDown, will move to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and that the show will be performed sans fans.

The event. which takes place Friday, was originally supposed to be held in front of thousands of fans in Detroit, Michigan at the Little Caesars Arena.

A view of the interiror of the WWE Performance Center.