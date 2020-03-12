The president of US Soccer steps down as he apologizes for legal document's language

(CNN) The president of the US Soccer Federation has stepped down, days after the organization released its response to the gender equality lawsuit brought by the US Women's National Soccer team.

Carlos Cordeiro, who has been president of the organization for the last 13 years, announced his decision Thursday in a news release.

"My one and only mission has always been to do what is best for our Federation, and it has become clear to me that what is best right now is a new direction," Cordeiro's statement said.

"The arguments and language contained in this week's legal filing caused great offense and pain, especially to our extraordinary Women's National Team players who deserve better."

Cordeiro called the wording "unacceptable and inexcusable," and regretted not fully reviewing the filing before it was submitted.

