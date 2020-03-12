Mark Cuban putting plan in place to pay hourly workers amid NBA work stoppage

(CNN) The NBA took swift action and suspended the regular season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was confirmed to have the coronavirus, but that isn't stopping Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban from supporting hourly workers at American Airlines Arena amid the stoppage.

Speaking to reporters after the Mavericks played the Denver Nuggets at home on Wednesday night, Cuban said he has begun to put in place a program to financially support the arena workers.

"I reached out to the folks at the arena and our folks at the Mavs to find out what it would cost to support, financially support, people who aren't going to be able to come to work," Cuban said. "They get paid by the hour, and this was their source of income. So, we'll do some things there. We may ask them to go do some volunteer work in exchange, but we've already started the process of having a program in place. I don't have any details to give, but it's certainly something that's important to me."