A witness captured the moment when a Colorado deputy escaped the jaws of a mountain lion

(CNN) A witness captured the terrifying moment when a deputy escaped the jaws of a mountain lion in Colorado.

When a group of officers arrived at a neighborhood in Loveland, Colorado -- after a call of a mountain lion attack -- they tried to contain the big cat.

But instead, it attacked a deputy and took her to the ground on Wednesday.

That's when one of the officers kicked the wild animal off her, while the other officers shot at it and scared it away. Then, deputies followed the animal to a nearby home where a Colorado Parks & Wildlife game warden shot and killed the mountain lion, a Larimer County Sheriff's Office news release said.

If you feel like you've been hearing a lot about mountain lion attacks in Colorado recently, that's because there's been more than usual.