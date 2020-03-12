A man found a stack of portraits in a closed down studio. Now he's searching for the rightful owners

(CNN) Architect Brian Bononi entered a defunct photo studio in Northland Missouri, ready to take some measurements for the space's next business. But then he came across something immeasurable: A stack of portraits.

There were photos of kids smiling in their parents' arms; couples hand-in-hand; and generations beaming for posterity. All these priceless images had never made it to their clients.

"If these memories were my memories, I would want someone to do what they could to help me," Bononi told CNN.

That's when he set out on a mission to reunite the photos with the people who posed for them.

Brian Bonino and his family are reconnecting famiiles with their lost photos.