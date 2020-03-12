Foreman for Harvey Weinstein jury says he's 'fine' with the 23-year prison sentence

(CNN) The foreman of the jury that convicted Harvey Weinstein told CNN a 23-year prison sentence for the disgraced movie mogul was fine by him.

"A crime had to be paid for," Bernard Cody told CNN's Jean Casarez on Thursday in his first sit-down interview.

"I thought that the judge would maybe say, like, 15, but him giving him 23 was fine with me," he said.

A New York State Supreme Court judge sentenced Weinstein to 23 years in prison Wednesday after the jury found Weinstein guilty on one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree. He was acquitted of two more serious charges of predatory sexual assault that carried a maximum life sentence.

"When I read the verdict I didn't look at him, because I was sitting there saying, 'OK, I'm about to change this man's life,' and I didn't want to see any reaction," Cody said.

