The 2020 census kicks off across the United States today. It's expected to be the largest in US history

(CNN) The 2020 census is coming soon to a mailbox near you.

Starting Thursday, households across the United States will begin receiving invitations to complete the census online or on the phone. Some will also receive census questionnaires in the mail.

It's a major step in what's expected to be the largest ever official population count in the United States. The results of the 2020 census will impact the lives of people around the country. And everyone living in the US plays a role in shaping them.

Here are some key things you need to know:

The census is a big deal.