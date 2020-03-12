The 2020 census kicks off across the United States today. It's expected to be the largest in US history

(CNN)The 2020 census is coming soon to a mailbox near you.
Starting Thursday, households across the United States will begin receiving invitations to complete the census online or on the phone. Some will also receive census questionnaires in the mail.
It's a major step in what's expected to be the largest ever official population count in the United States. The results of the 2020 census will impact the lives of people around the country. And everyone living in the US plays a role in shaping them.
Here are some key things you need to know:
The census is a big deal.
The census, which happens every 10 years, determines how many representatives each state gets in Congress, and how billions of dollars in federal funding gets spent. Schools, roads, and other important things in your community will gain -- or lose -- funding over the next 10 years depending on this official population tally.
This is something the Census Bureau has been emphasizing in a $500 million outreach campaign featuring more than 1,000 ads that have been hitting the airwaves for months. Why? Because, according to experts, when people learn why the census is important, they're more likely to respond.
It's required by law.
The census is required by the Constitution.
And on the envelopes en route to mailboxes across America, the message is clear -- printed in bold letters on the outside of the envelope: "YOUR RESPONSE IS REQUIRED BY LAW."
What if you refuse to respond or want to skip a question? You can be fined, according federal statutes.
This year there's a significant change to how people are being counted.
It's the first time all households in the United States will have the chance to respond online.
That's raised concerns from some cybersecurity experts and lawmakers. But Census officials stress that the online questionnaires will be secure.
A citizenship question isn't on the census.
Everyone living in the United States is supposed to be counted by the census, whether they're citizens or not.
The Supreme Court