This 16th-century ghost story captures a burning contemporary truth

Kate Maltby is a broadcaster and columnist in the United Kingdom on issues of culture and politics, and a theater critic for The Guardian newspaper. She is also completing a doctorate in Renaissance literature. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) Before Hilary Mantel turned her attention to 16th-century English statesman Thomas Cromwell, the subject of her 2009 novel 'Wolf Hall,' the British novelist had long been preoccupied with ghosts.

Kate Maltby

On the first page of her memoir 'Giving Up The Ghost,' she writes of catching a glimpse of her deceased stepfather on the stair -- this is nothing unusual, she tells us, because "I am used to seeing things that 'aren't there.'" The chief ghost who haunts that memoir is 'Catriona', Mantel's imagined daughter; not merely unborn, but unconceived. Mantel underwent an emergency hysterectomy at the age of 27, devastating her body and wrecking her chance of children. She writes eloquently about the ghost nature of fantasy families, the phantoms who inhabit the lives we dream for ourselves.

'Wolf Hall,' which traced the early life of Henry VIII's most competent minister, was followed in 2012 by 'Bring Up The Bodies.' Between them, the two novels have sold over 5 million copies worldwide . The last in the trilogy, 'The Mirror and The Light,' has just been published. Read all three together, and you realize we have been reading ghost stories all along.

'The Mirror and the Light' is an accomplishment in multiple forms at once: an expression of Mantel's advanced academic understanding of Tudor history; a poetic homage to the literary culture of the period; a theological meditation on the eschatology of a Christian soul; a Faust tale of damnation; a feminist cry against ways in which women have historically been bought and sold. But above all, it is an innovation in the ghost story.